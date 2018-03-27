AIS2018 Call For Innovations Addressing Africa’s Challenges

This is a friendly reminder that the submission deadline for AIS 2018 ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/)) Innovation Tract and Exhibition Applications is April 15, 2018. The Call for Application has been launched across Africa for Innovations Addressing Africa’s Challenges and we are seeking innovative and disruptive solutions to the major challenges facing… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/ais2018-call-for-innovations-a...
