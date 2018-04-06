AIS2018: Donald Kaberuka, former President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB), will join the Africa Innovation Summit (#AIS2018) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018

Exciting news! [@DonaldKaberuka](https://twitter.com/DonaldKaberuka) (https://goo.gl/t9fPtT), former President of [@AfDB_Group](https://twitter.com/AfDB_Group) (https://goo.gl/vxvHs5), will be joining us for the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) [#AIS2018](https://twitter.com/hashtag/AIS2018?src=hash) (https://goo.gl/Ck2HZC) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June,… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/ais2018-donald-kaberuka-forme...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...