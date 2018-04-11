AIS2018: Hamadoun Toure, CEO of SMART Africa, will join the Africa Innovation Summit from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018 at Kigali, Rwanda

Dr. Hamadoun Toure, a national of Mali was appointed as Founding Executive Director of SMART Africa Alliance and he took office in January 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda. He was Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to information and communication technologies from 2007 to 2014. Dr. […]

Dr. Hamadoun Toure, a national of Mali was appointed as Founding Executive Director of SMART Africa Alliance and he took off...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...