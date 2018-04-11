Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
#AIS2018: Obiageli Ezekwesili, Senior Economic Advisor of Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative, will join the Africa Innovation Summit from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018 at Kigali, Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Obiageli Ezekwesili (popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili) is Senior Economic Advisor to the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative. She was a co-founder of Transparency International, serving as one of the pioneer directors of the global anti-corruption body based in Berlin, Germany. She served as Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and then as Federal Minister of […]

