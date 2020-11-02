









ACTUALITES APO Group rassemble le panel de juges le plus important et le plus influent jamais réuni pour un prix de journalisme en Afrique

- 2 Novembre 2020





APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), leader panafricain de la communication et du conseil aux entreprises, est ravi d'annoncer la composition du jury du prestigieux prix APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020 (Prix APO Group de la Journaliste Africaine : http://bit.ly/APOawardFR). Le Prix récompense, valorise et met à l’honneur des journalistes africaines soutenant l’entrepreneuriat féminin en Afrique. Il s'agit du panel de juges le plus important et le plus influent jamais réuni pour un prix de journalisme en Afrique, et il reflète l'importance de reconnaître l'égalité homme - femme dans le milieu des affaires et dans les médias. APO Group a réuni 100 personnalités, avec des icônes mondiales telles que Naomi Campbell, rejoints par des cadres supérieurs de tous les principaux secteurs du continent, de Microsoft à Dangote, de Twitter à Coca-Cola, et de Harley-Davidson à LEGO ! Voici la liste complète des 100 juges : Fatma Samoura , Secretary-General of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) (www.FIFA.com)

, Secretary-General of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) (www.FIFA.com) Aïda Diarra , Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager Sub-Saharan Africa of Visa (www.Visa.com)

, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager Sub-Saharan Africa of Visa (www.Visa.com) Naomi Campbell , Model, actress, businesswoman (www.instagram.com/naomi)

, Model, actress, businesswoman (www.instagram.com/naomi) Aydan Olcer , Regional Communications Director, Middle East and Africa of Microsoft (www.Microsoft.com)

, Regional Communications Director, Middle East and Africa of Microsoft (www.Microsoft.com) Kezia Anim-Addo , Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa of Facebook (www.Facebook.com)

, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa of Facebook (www.Facebook.com) Zayna Aston , Head of Communications and Public Affairs, EMEA, of YouTube (www.YouTube.com)

, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, EMEA, of YouTube (www.YouTube.com) Emmanuel Lubanzadio , Head of Public Policy Sub-Saharan Africa of Twitter (www.Twitter.com)

, Head of Public Policy Sub-Saharan Africa of Twitter (www.Twitter.com) Samantha Fuller , Communications - Sub Saharan Africa of Uber (www.Uber.com)

, Communications - Sub Saharan Africa of Uber (www.Uber.com) Camilla Osborne , Head of Communications of Coca-Cola Africa (www.Coca-ColaAfrica.com)

, Head of Communications of Coca-Cola Africa (www.Coca-ColaAfrica.com) Acha Leke , Chairman Africa of McKinsey & Company (www.McKinsey.com)

, Chairman Africa of McKinsey & Company (www.McKinsey.com) Ifeoma Dozie , Director, Marketing and Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa of MasterCard (www.MasterCard.com)

, Director, Marketing and Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa of MasterCard (www.MasterCard.com) Jason Pau , Senior Advisor for International Programs of the Jack Ma Foundation (www.JackMaFoundation.org.cn)

, Senior Advisor for International Programs of the Jack Ma Foundation (www.JackMaFoundation.org.cn) Michael Carney , Regional Marketing Manager of Harley-Davidson Motor Company (www.Harley-Davidson.com)

, Regional Marketing Manager of Harley-Davidson Motor Company (www.Harley-Davidson.com) Urszula Bieganska , Head of Marketing Middle East and Africa of LEGO Group (www.LEGO.com)

, Head of Marketing Middle East and Africa of LEGO Group (www.LEGO.com) Mai Youssef , Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director, Africa, Middle East and Turkey of Canon (www.Canon.com)

, Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director, Africa, Middle East and Turkey of Canon (www.Canon.com) Amadou Gallo Fall , Vice-President of the NBA, and President of the Basketball Africa League (www.NBA.com)

, Vice-President of the NBA, and President of the Basketball Africa League (www.NBA.com) Amadou Diallo , Chief Executive Officer Middle East and Africa of DHL Global Forwarding (www.DHL.com)

, Chief Executive Officer Middle East and Africa of DHL Global Forwarding (www.DHL.com) Hannah O’Leary , Director, Head of Modern and Contemporary African Art of Sotheby's (www.Sothebys.com)

, Director, Head of Modern and Contemporary African Art of Sotheby's (www.Sothebys.com) Julie Gichuru, Head of Public Affairs and Communications of Mastercard Foundation (www.MasterCardFdn.org)

Head of Public Affairs and Communications of Mastercard Foundation (www.MasterCardFdn.org) Helen Da Fonseca , Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and CSR of L’Oréal South Africa (www.Loreal.com)

, Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and CSR of L’Oréal South Africa (www.Loreal.com) Louise W. Wanjohi , Communications Lead - North, East and West Africa of IBM (www.IBM.com)

, Communications Lead - North, East and West Africa of IBM (www.IBM.com) Vanessa M. Moungar , Director, Gender, Women and Civil Society of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org)

, Director, Gender, Women and Civil Society of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) Carole Van Cauter , Global Marketing Manager of Brussels Airlines (www.BrusselsAirlines.com)

, Global Marketing Manager of Brussels Airlines (www.BrusselsAirlines.com) Candace Gilowey , Head of Marketing - South Africa and Sub Sahara Africa of Levi Strauss & Co. (www.LeviStrauss.com)

, Head of Marketing - South Africa and Sub Sahara Africa of Levi Strauss & Co. (www.LeviStrauss.com) Dudu Ndlovu , Head of Communications of KPMG South Africa (www.KPMG.com)

, Head of Communications of KPMG South Africa (www.KPMG.com) Sarah Fernandez , Director of Public Relations and Communications - Middle East and Africa of Accor (www.Accor.com)

, Director of Public Relations and Communications - Middle East and Africa of Accor (www.Accor.com) Dr. Rasha Kelej , Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com)

, Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) Byron Kennedy , Executive Head: Group Media Relations and Spokesperson of Vodacom (www.Vodacom.co.za)

, Executive Head: Group Media Relations and Spokesperson of Vodacom (www.Vodacom.co.za) Dominic Rumbles , Head of Communications of World Rugby (www.World.Rugby)

, Head of Communications of World Rugby (www.World.Rugby) Patricia Obozuwa , Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer of GE Africa (www.GE.com)

, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer of GE Africa (www.GE.com) Samantha Muna , Director Development East Africa of Hilton Worldwide (www.Hilton.com)

, Director Development East Africa of Hilton Worldwide (www.Hilton.com) John Gely , Head of Africa of MoneyGram International (www.Moneygram.com)

, Head of Africa of MoneyGram International (www.Moneygram.com) Beatrice Gachenge , Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa of Novartis (www.Novartis.com)

, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa of Novartis (www.Novartis.com) Lee Martin , Senior Advisor of Getty Images (www.GettyImages.com)

, Senior Advisor of Getty Images (www.GettyImages.com) Stephanie Aboujaoude , Senior Area Director, Marketing and Communications, Middle East and Africa of Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotelGroup.com)

, Senior Area Director, Marketing and Communications, Middle East and Africa of Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotelGroup.com) Sthe Shabangu , Public Relations and Communications lead for Africa of Cisco (www.Cisco.com)

, Public Relations and Communications lead for Africa of Cisco (www.Cisco.com) Rukmini Glanard , Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (www.AL-Enterprise.com)

, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (www.AL-Enterprise.com) Maor Aharoni , Africa and Israel Communications of Motorola Solutions (www.MotorolaSolutions.com)

, Africa and Israel Communications of Motorola Solutions (www.MotorolaSolutions.com) Anthony Chiejina , Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group (www.Dangote.com)

, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group (www.Dangote.com) Jacqui O'Sullivan , Executive: Corporate Affairs of MTN South Africa (www.MTN.co.za)

, Executive: Corporate Affairs of MTN South Africa (www.MTN.co.za) Sonia Adnane , Head of Communications and Public Affairs Africa of Siemens Gamesa (www.SiemensGamesa.com)

, Head of Communications and Public Affairs Africa of Siemens Gamesa (www.SiemensGamesa.com) Marwa Gomaa , Africa Communications Director of Tetra Pak (www.TetraPak.com)

, Africa Communications Director of Tetra Pak (www.TetraPak.com) Abdellah Ghali , Head of Communications of OCP Africa (www.OCPafrica.com)

, Head of Communications of OCP Africa (www.OCPafrica.com) Christa Botha , Communications Director, Africa and Middle East of Sage (www.Sage.com)

, Communications Director, Africa and Middle East of Sage (www.Sage.com) Adenike Laoye , Group Head, Corporate Communications, and Chief of Staff to the Group CEO of Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com)

, Group Head, Corporate Communications, and Chief of Staff to the Group CEO of Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) Abdou Diop , Managing Partner of Mazars Audit and Consulting (www.Mazars.com)

, Managing Partner of Mazars Audit and Consulting (www.Mazars.com) Andre Martin , Head of Communications and External Relations, Middle East and Africa of DP World (www.DPworld.com)

, Head of Communications and External Relations, Middle East and Africa of DP World (www.DPworld.com) Angela Russell , CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa (www.AmCham.co.za)

, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa (www.AmCham.co.za) Ben White , Founder and CEO of VC4A (www.VC4A.com)

, Founder and CEO of VC4A (www.VC4A.com) Bola Atta , Group Head, Corporate Communications of United Bank for Africa (www.UBAgroup.com)

, Group Head, Corporate Communications of United Bank for Africa (www.UBAgroup.com) Michael Okwiri , Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR of Airtel Africa (www.Airtel.Africa)

, Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR of Airtel Africa (www.Airtel.Africa) Christian Bwakira , Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Ingenico Group (www.Ingenico.com)

, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Ingenico Group (www.Ingenico.com) Clare Spurrell , Head of Global Communications of CARE International (www.CARE-international.org)

, Head of Global Communications of CARE International (www.CARE-international.org) Claudia Brunner , Media Relations Specialist of Rotary International (www.Rotary.org)

, Media Relations Specialist of Rotary International (www.Rotary.org) Coralie van den Berg , General Manager of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com)

, General Manager of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Sue Musunga Chuzu , Marketing and Communications Manager, Africa and Middle East of CNH Industrial (www.CNHIndustrial.com)

, Marketing and Communications Manager, Africa and Middle East of CNH Industrial (www.CNHIndustrial.com) Didier Acouetey , President and Founder of AfricSearch Group (www.AfricSearch.com)

, President and Founder of AfricSearch Group (www.AfricSearch.com) Eddie Mandhry , Director for Africa and Middle East of Yale University (www.Yale.edu)

, Director for Africa and Middle East of Yale University (www.Yale.edu) Christina D'Souza , Head Brand and Communications Middle East & Africa at Sodexo (www.Sodexo.com)

, Head Brand and Communications Middle East & Africa at Sodexo (www.Sodexo.com) Filipe de Botton , President of the Portuguese Diaspora Council (www.DiasporaPortuguesa.org)

, President of the Portuguese Diaspora Council (www.DiasporaPortuguesa.org) Florizelle Liser , President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com)

, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor , Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development of Lafarge Africa (www.Lafarge.com.ng)

, Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development of Lafarge Africa (www.Lafarge.com.ng) Leslie Richer , Director of Information and Communication of the African Union (www.AU.int)

, Director of Information and Communication of the African Union (www.AU.int) Giovanni "Gianni" Merlo , President of the International Sports Press Association, AIPS (www.AIPSmedia.com)

, President of the International Sports Press Association, AIPS (www.AIPSmedia.com) Itumeleng Matlaila , Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs - Africa of Puma Energy (www.PumaEnergy.com)

, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs - Africa of Puma Energy (www.PumaEnergy.com) Jean Pascal Mvondo , Francophone Africa government and corporate advisory lead of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (www.UNCDF.org)

, Francophone Africa government and corporate advisory lead of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (www.UNCDF.org) Karen Taylor , CEO of Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com)

, CEO of Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com) Mathilde Schneider , Head of Group Communications of AFD - Agence Française de Développement (www.AFD.fr)

, Head of Group Communications of AFD - Agence Française de Développement (www.AFD.fr) Kate Johns , Head: Africa and International Media Relations of Standard Bank (www.StandardBank.com)

, Head: Africa and International Media Relations of Standard Bank (www.StandardBank.com) Kelly Arnold , Managing Director, Sub-Sahara Africa, Retail Intelligence of Nielsen (www.Nielsen.com)

, Managing Director, Sub-Sahara Africa, Retail Intelligence of Nielsen (www.Nielsen.com) Sanaa Sayagh, General Manager of Roche Morocco (www.Roche.com)

General Manager of Roche Morocco (www.Roche.com) Leland Rice , CEO of Dedalus Global (www.DedalusGlobal.com)

, CEO of Dedalus Global (www.DedalusGlobal.com) Lesiba Sethoga , Head of Marketing and Communications - Africa of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) (www.AGCS.Allianz.com)

, Head of Marketing and Communications - Africa of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) (www.AGCS.Allianz.com) Lilian Kanyi Mwangi , Marketing and Communications Manager - East, Central and Southern Africa of DHL Africa (www.DHL.com)

, Marketing and Communications Manager - East, Central and Southern Africa of DHL Africa (www.DHL.com) Linda Brown , Head of Communications and Advocacy Services, Africa of BASF (www.BASF.com)

, Head of Communications and Advocacy Services, Africa of BASF (www.BASF.com) Louise Kanyonga , Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer of Rwanda Development Board (www.RDB.rw)

, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer of Rwanda Development Board (www.RDB.rw) Alexander Amosu , Founder of Lux Afrique (www.LuxAfrique.com)

, Founder of Lux Afrique (www.LuxAfrique.com) Max Bankole Jarrett , Africa Programme Manager of the International Energy Agency (www.IEA.org)

, Africa Programme Manager of the International Energy Agency (www.IEA.org) Mohamed Rahman Swaray , Minister of Information and Communications of Sierra Leone (www.MIC.gov.sl)

, Minister of Information and Communications of Sierra Leone (www.MIC.gov.sl) Monica Zanette , Migration Mobility Dialogue Senior Coordinator of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (www.ICMPD.org)

, Migration Mobility Dialogue Senior Coordinator of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (www.ICMPD.org) Mwanja Ng'anjo , Ag. Head of Communications of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) (www.NEPAD.org)

, Ag. Head of Communications of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) (www.NEPAD.org) Nafissatou Dia , Communication and CSR Director of CFAO (www.CFAOgroup.com)

, Communication and CSR Director of CFAO (www.CFAOgroup.com) NJ Ayuk , Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org)

, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) Olivier Laouchez , Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of TRACE (www.TRACE.tv)

, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of TRACE (www.TRACE.tv) Olly Cann , Director of Communications of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (www.Gavi.org)

, Director of Communications of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (www.Gavi.org) Oyinade Adegite , Group Head, Corporate Communication of Guaranty Trust Bank (www.GTBank.com)

, Group Head, Corporate Communication of Guaranty Trust Bank (www.GTBank.com) Paulo Gomes , Co-Founder of New African Capital Partners, former Executive Director of The World Bank (www.NewAfricanCapital.com)

, Co-Founder of New African Capital Partners, former Executive Director of The World Bank (www.NewAfricanCapital.com) Pierre Havenga , Managing Director MEA of Vertiv Co (www.Vertiv.com)

, Managing Director MEA of Vertiv Co (www.Vertiv.com) Robins Tchale Watchou , CEO of Vivendi Sports (www.VivendiSports.com)

, CEO of Vivendi Sports (www.VivendiSports.com) Rose Thuo , Head of Communications and Marketing, Africa of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) (www.WorldWildlife.org)

, Head of Communications and Marketing, Africa of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) (www.WorldWildlife.org) Sara Utermark, Director of Commercial Partnerships of Opera (www.Opera.com)

Director of Commercial Partnerships of Opera (www.Opera.com) Sherry Kennedy , Senior Communications Officer of the African Trade Insurance Agency (www.ATI-aca.org)

, Senior Communications Officer of the African Trade Insurance Agency (www.ATI-aca.org) Tolu Ogunlesi , Special assistant on Digital and New Media to Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari (www.StateHouse.gov.ng)

, Special assistant on Digital and New Media to Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari (www.StateHouse.gov.ng) Tshepang Motsekuoa , Communications Manager - Africa of AGCO Corporation (www.AGCOcorp.com)

, Communications Manager - Africa of AGCO Corporation (www.AGCOcorp.com) Sanjeev Gupta , Executive Director of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.africAFC.org)

, Executive Director of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.africAFC.org) Stéphane Rogovsky , Founder and CEO of R-Squared Agency (www.R-Squared.Agency)

, Founder and CEO of R-Squared Agency (www.R-Squared.Agency) Tiekie Barnard , CEO and Founder of the Shared Value Africa Initiative (www.SVAI.africa)

, CEO and Founder of the Shared Value Africa Initiative (www.SVAI.africa) Victor Oladokun , former Director of Communication and External Relations of the African Development Bank Group

, former Director of Communication and External Relations of the African Development Bank Group Walid Loukil , Deputy General Manager of Loukil Group (www.Loukil.com.tn)

, Deputy General Manager of Loukil Group (www.Loukil.com.tn) Yoven Moorooven , CEO of ENGIE Africa (www.ENGIE-africa.com)

, CEO of ENGIE Africa (www.ENGIE-africa.com) Zemedeneh Negatu , Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund (www.FairfaxAfrica.com)

, Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund (www.FairfaxAfrica.com) Nila Yasmin , Winner of the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award (www.bit.ly/NilaYasmin)

, Winner of the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award (www.bit.ly/NilaYasmin) Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and chairman of APO Group (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) Télécharger la liste au format Word : http://bit.ly/APOjudges « Je tiens à remercier tous les juges pour avoir choisi de consacré leur temps et leur énergie au Prix APO Group de la Journaliste Africaine », a déclaré Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), fondateur et président d’APO Group. « Je n’ai jamais vu un jury d’une telle qualité, et nous sommes honorés que chaque membre partage notre vision de l’autonomisation des femmes et de l’entrepreneuriat. Leur passion et leur enthousiasme ont contribué à faire de ce prix le plus prestigieux du genre en Afrique. » Le prix APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020 (Prix APO Group de la Journaliste Africaine) fait partie de l’engagement d’APO Group à soutenir le développement du journalisme sur le continent. Le prix est ouvert aux femmes journalistes africaines dont les reportages ont été diffusées ou publiées entre le 1er janvier et le 31 octobre 2020. Les candidatures seront évaluées en fonction de leur contenu, du style, de la qualité d’analyse, de la créativité, de la dimension humaine et de l’impact sur la communauté. Les juges seront invités à sélectionner la journaliste gagnante, qui sera ensuite annoncée lors de la 6e Conférence virtuelle et récompenses du 6e Forum africain sur l'innovation et l'entrepreneuriat des femmes (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org), organisée du 2 au 3 décembre 2020, avec le thème « Reimagining Business & Rebuilding Better ». Le prestigieux événement annuel de l’AWIEF se veut une plateforme permettant à des leaders d’opinion, des experts de l’industrie, des décideurs politiques, des intellectuels, des organisations de développement et des investisseurs du monde entier de se rencontrer pour échanger, tisser des liens, partager des idées, collaborer et négocier dans un effort commun de stimulation de l’écosystème de l’entrepreneuriat féminin en Afrique. Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous sur : http://bit.ly/APOawardFR Le B-Roll de la cérémonie de remise des prix de l'année dernière est disponible au téléchargement : http://bit.ly/AWIEFBROLL Plus d'informations sur le partenariat entre AWIEF et APO Group : http://bit.ly/36mzJDB Suivez @APO_Source et #APOMediaAward sur Twitter. Distribué par APO Group pour APO Group. Contact presse :

marie@apo-opa.org À propos d’APO Group : Fondé en 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) est le leader panafricain de la communication et du conseil aux entreprises. Nous nous engageons auprès d’organisations privées et publiques pour les aider à renforcer leur réputation et accroître leur capital-marque dans plusieurs pays cibles d'Afrique. Notre rôle, en tant que partenaire de confiance, consiste à exploiter le pouvoir des médias et à élaborer des stratégies sur mesure permettant aux organisations de produire un impact réel et mesurable en Afrique et au-delà. La confiance et la reconnaissance que nous avons pu acquérir auprès d’entreprises internationales, de multinationales, de gouvernements et d’ONG, nous incitent à améliorer constamment notre offre de valeur en Afrique afin de mieux répondre aux besoins de nos clients. Nos clients les plus prestigieux sont Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestlé, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange. Siège social : Lausanne, Suisse | Bureaux au Sénégal, à Dubaï et à Hong Kong. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter notre site Web : APO-opa.com. À propos de l’AWIEF : L’AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) est une organisation panafricaine œuvrant pour l’autonomisation économique des femmes, qui encourage et soutient l’innovation, la technologie et l’entrepreneuriat féminins en Afrique grâce au déploiement de multiples programmes à impact élevé. L’AWIEF s’est donné pour mission de favoriser l’inclusion économique, l’avancement et l’autonomisation des femmes en Afrique moyennant le soutien et le développement de l’entrepreneuriat. Les programmes et activités de l’AWIEF comprennent des accélérateurs d’entreprises, le renforcement des capacités et la formation, le réseautage et le mentorat, les prix AWIEF, la plateforme numérique AWIEF et la création d’une communauté AWIEF des entrepreneures africaines. Le point fort de ces activités menées tout au long de l’année est le très attendu AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards event. Cet événement annuel, qui attire un grand nombre de participants de tous les horizons professionnels et du monde entier, en est à sa cinquième édition. Pour plus d’informations, rendez-vous sur www.AWIEForum.org.

