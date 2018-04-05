Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert: Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today (April 3, 2018) with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita. Acting Secretary Sullivan thanked Foreign Minister Bourita and the Moroccan people for their strong friendship and partnership with the U.S. on shared priorities, including […]

