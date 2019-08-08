Alwihda Info
Addis Ababa leads Africa in hotel room rates


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, posted Africa’s highest average daily rate (ADR), according to the most recent 12-month data from [STR](http://str.com/news/media) (https://STR.com/). The market will play host to the [Africa Hotel Investment Forum](https://www.ahif.com/) (AHIF) (https://www.AHIF.com/) on 23-25 September at the Sheraton Addis. From July 2018 through June 2019, Addis Ababa registered an absolute… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/addis-ababa-leads-africa-in-hotel-room-rates?lan...

