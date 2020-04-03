Address by His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of The Republic of Malawi, on confirmed Coronavirus cases

Fellow Malawians, As you are all aware, the world has been attacked by Coronavirus. And until today, Malawi had no any confirmed case. However, sadly, I would like to inform the nation that for first time, we now have confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease in the country. There are three cases. The first affected person […]

