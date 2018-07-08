Address by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, to The South African Sugar Association – Shukela Training Centre Graduation Ceremony Mount Edgecombe, Kwa Zulu Natal

Programme Director – Mr Cedric Mboyisa Chairman of the South African Sugar Association – Mr Suresh Naidoo External Affairs Director of SASA – Ms Portia Mpofu General Manager of the Shukela Training Centre – Mr Thami Mathe It gives me great pleasure to participate in this graduation ceremony today. This is a special day for […]

Programme Director – Mr Cedric Mboyisa Chairman of the South African Sugar Association – Mr Suresh Naidoo External Affairs Director of SASA – Ms Portia Mpofu Gener...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...