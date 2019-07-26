Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Abu Bakarr Kabba

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Abu Bakarr Kabba, a former football official affiliated to the Sierra Leone Football Association, guilty of having accepted and received bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics. The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kabba […]

