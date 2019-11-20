Advanced Persistent Threats in 2020: abuse of personal information and more sophisticated attacks are coming

Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) researchers have shared their vision on Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) in 2020, pointing out how the landscape of targeted attacks will change in the coming months. The overall trend shows that threats will grow in sophistication and become more targeted, diversifying under the influence of external factors, such as development and propagation of […]

Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) researchers have shared their vision on Advanced Persistent Threats (AP...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...