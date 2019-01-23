Africa CEO Forum 2019: 1,500 business leaders come together to make African economic integration a reality

The 7th edition of the largest international meeting of Africa’s private sector will be held on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda; Leading decision-makers from industry, finance and politics, will come from more than 70 countries to discuss regional integration along with other key topics for the development of Africa’s businesses. At a time […]

