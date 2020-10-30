Alwihda Info
Africa Energy Forum: IPP Office Head Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to co-chair energy roundtable with investors


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Octobre 2020


For the first time, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro, Head of South Africa’s IPP Office will Co-Chair an intimate boardroom on 2nd November during the Africa Energy Forum (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com). Programme Director of the Forum Shiddika Mohamed commented, “The pair have been in discussion for a number of weeks about the meeting, […]

