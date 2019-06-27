Africa Energy Forum team wins “Organiser of the Year” for Mauritius anniversary edition

On Friday 14th June EnergyNet (www.EnergyNet.com) received the ‘Organiser of the Year’ award from the event industry’s leading association the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), for the Africa Energy Forum (aef) (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com) 2018 in Mauritius. The award recognised the outstanding commitment from the team in taking aef to Mauritius in celebration of the event’s 20th […]

On Friday 14th June EnergyNet (www.EnergyNet.com) received the ‘Organiser of the Year’ award from t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...