Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) delegates will run for charity with Haile Gebrselassie

Delegates at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (www.AHIF.com) will have the chance to go running with the Ethiopian Olympic gold medallist and four-time World Championship title holder, Haile Gebrselassie, to raise money for charity. On the morning of September 25th, Haile will lead the way around a loop inside the grounds of the Sheraton […]
