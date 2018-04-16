Africa Innovation Summit II

A nation’s ability to raise its productivity and compete in the global market, its growth and income sustainably over the long term depends largely on its capacity to innovate. This is crucial if they are to advance to that next level and significantly benefit from some of the vibrant cultures of innovation that are emerging […]

A nation’s ability to raise its productivity and compete in the global market, its growth and income sustainably over the long term depends largely on its capaci...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...