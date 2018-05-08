Africa Investment Forum endorsed as a game changer for financing Africa’s infrastructure development

By 2050, just 32 short years from now, Africa’s growing population will tip the scales at a whopping 2 billion, with a youth of 840 million. In the process, the continent will overtake the populations of China and India combined. Financing Africa’s development needs will require an estimated US $600-700 billion per annum. According to […]

By 2050, just 32 short years from now, Africa’s growing population will tip the scales at a whopping 2 billion, with a youth of 840 million. In the pro...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...