Africa Oil Week 2018 highlights key challenges and opportunities facing the oil and gas sector in Africa

Africa Oil Week (âwww.Africa-OilWeek.com) kicked off with a strong start for its 25th anniversary as delegates converged at the Welcome Reception to celebrate the spectacular opening of Africa Oil Week 2018 and today the conference got underway. The first session on Economic Outlooks was opened with key speakers including Jens Frølich Holte, State Secretary, Ministry […]

Africa Oil Week (âwww.Africa-OilWeek.com) kicked off with a strong start for its 25th anniversary as delegates converg...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...