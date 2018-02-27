Africa: Shortlist Announced for €20.000 Henrike Grohs Art Award

Em’kal Eyongakpa (Cameroon), Georgina Maxim (Zimbabwe) and Makouvia Kokou Ferdinand (Togo) have been shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award, conceived by the Goethe-Institut (https://goo.gl/nKYUpW) and the Grohs family. The winner will be announced on 6 March and awarded on 13 March in Abidjan. Em’kal Eyongakpa is an intermedia artist who approaches the experienced, […]

