Africa: U.S.-Ghana Cyber Study Visit

Senior representatives from the United States and Ghana participated in a U.S.-Ghana Cyber Study visit to facilitate stronger bilateral cooperation on cyber issues, including building government capacity to address emerging challenges and shared threats. The visit covered key cyber and Internet policy topics, such as improving cybersecurity, including the protection of critical infrastructure and… Read […]

Senior representatives from the United States and Ghana participated in a U.S.-Gha...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...