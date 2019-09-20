Africa and Europe share Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) experiences

Disaster risk managers from Africa have been participating in a five-day study tour in Europe this week organised by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and CIMA Research Foundation, a non-profit research organization founded by the Italian Civil Protection Department. Participants come from the disaster management agencies of Angola, Ethiopia, United Republic […]

