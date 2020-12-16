Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa on the Right Track to Implement its Infrastructure Priorities for the Next Decade (2021-2030)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Décembre 2020


The First extra-ordinary meeting of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Transport, Intercontinental and Interregional Infrastructures, Energy and Tourism (STC-TTIIET) kicks off virtually on Monday under the theme “Africa’s Infrastructure Priorities 2021-2020”. On its first day, the meeting brought together more than 170 experts drawn from African Union Member States, Regional… Read more on […]

The First extra-ordinary meeting of the African Union Specialized Technical Co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 16 Décembre 2020 - 13:04 Coronavirus – Niger : Mise à jour COVID-19 du 15 Décembre 2020

Mercredi 16 Décembre 2020 - 12:49 Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update (15th December 2020)

Mercredi 16 Décembre 2020 - 12:39 The cybersecurity resource problem: 4 ways to get proactive (By Lucy Kerner)

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter