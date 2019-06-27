Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa pledges to deliver Blue Economy at Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The prospect of a fully sustainable Blue Economy for Africa gathered significant momentum following the second Africa Blue Economy Forum ([ABEF2019](https://abef2019.com/)) (www.ABEF2019.com) held in Tunis on 25-26 June. Fishing, aquaculture, shipping, ports, energy and finance industries all came under the spotlight at ABEF2019, which drew in Government ministers, business leaders, international… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-pledges-to-deliver-blue-economy-at-africa-blu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/06/2019

Tchad : des fiches pour contrôler le travail des mairies de N'Djamena

Tchad : des fiches pour contrôler le travail des mairies de N'Djamena

Tchad : nomination d'une conseillère référendaire à la Cour suprême Tchad : nomination d'une conseillère référendaire à la Cour suprême 27/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination d'un nouvel ambassadeur au Soudan

27/06/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

27/06/2019

Tchad : nominations à l'ONECS

27/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH