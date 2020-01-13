Africa’s leading Energy Law Group, announces new Managing Director, Zion Adeoye

Zion Adeoye has been named Managing Director of Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com). Adeoye, an oil and gas specialist with a focus on energy law and finance has played a significant role at the firm in the last few years as key advisor on over 25 oil and gas investments, in 12 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...