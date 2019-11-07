Alwihda Info
Africa women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Africa women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum annual AWIEF Awards (www.AWIEForum.org), held on October 30, 2019, honoured and celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs and innovators across the African continent. Twenty-two women founders and entrepreneurs were selected as finalists, from 10 different African countries, across eight different categories. The 2019 AWIEF Awards, which… Read more […]

The Africa women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum annual AWIEF Award...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



