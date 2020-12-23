Alwihda Info
African Development Bank Group approves UA 16 million to strengthen legal expertise and negotiating capacities of transition states


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Décembre 2020


The Boards of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the African Development Fund (ADF) have approved a grant of UA 16 million to the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) to strengthen legal expertise and negotiating capacities of transition states in Africa. The funds, from the ADF’s Transition Support Facility, will provide additional funding […]

