African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina receives Emeka Anyaoku lifetime achievement award

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku has presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to the African Development Bank ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) President Akinwumi Adesina, describing him and the Bank’s work as “ legendary, unprecedented and worthy of emulation.” The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation presented the Outstanding International Icon Award to Adesina at a ceremony held… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-president-akinwumi-adesina...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...