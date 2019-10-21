African Development Bank and Three Regional Development Banks Launch Joint Report on Livable Cities

Rapid urbanization has provided most cities in the world with opportunities to provide more sustainable, vibrant, and prosperous centers for their citizens. But they must first address challenges such as inadequate infrastructure investments, pollution and congestion, and poor urban planning, according to a new report released today. The report, Creating Livable Cities: Regional Perspectives, looks… […]

Rapid urbanization has provided most cities in the world with opportunities to provid...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...