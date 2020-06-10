African Development Bank approves $20 million to contain spread of COVID-19 in G5 Sahel nations

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org) on 9 June 2020 approved $20 million in grant funding from the African Development Fund, to build capacity to curb and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad. The operation will provide funding for the project which […]

