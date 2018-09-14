Alwihda Info
African Development Bank boosts Cameroon livestock and fish farming with €84 million loan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Septembre 2018


The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has extended a loan of €84 million to Cameroon to support livestock and fish production in the central African country in line with the Bank’s strategies to create jobs and raise household incomes. The loan, approved by the Bank’s Board on Wednesday, will support the modernization of beef, pork […]

