Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank commits €20 million to boost private sector competitiveness in Cape Verde


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors today approved a €20 million loan to strengthen the private sector’s role in Cape Verde’s economic growth. Bank funding will support the second phase of the Private Sector Competitiveness and Local Economic Development Programme (PSC-LED-II). The multi-partner project will extend fiscal 2019 budget support to the government […]

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors today approved a €20 million loa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/12/2019

Tchad : l'incarcération d'Ibedou est "un acte de bâillonnement" (MNRT)

Tchad : l'incarcération d'Ibedou est "un acte de bâillonnement" (MNRT)

Tchad : enseignants et agents de santé formés par le projet PRCPT à Am-Timan Tchad : enseignants et agents de santé formés par le projet PRCPT à Am-Timan 13/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un meurtrier présumé arrêté au Guéra après la mort d'un commerçant

13/12/2019

Tchad : la Première Dame lance un concours sur l’abandon des mariages d’enfants

13/12/2019

Tchad : l'ANSICE assure qu'elle peut désormais "traquer" sur Internet

13/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : débat sur l'utilisation responsable des réseaux sociaux par les jeunes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa