African Development Bank commits €20 million to boost private sector competitiveness in Cape Verde

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors today approved a €20 million loan to strengthen the private sector’s role in Cape Verde’s economic growth. Bank funding will support the second phase of the Private Sector Competitiveness and Local Economic Development Programme (PSC-LED-II). The multi-partner project will extend fiscal 2019 budget support to the government […]

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors today approved a €20 million loa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...