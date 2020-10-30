Alwihda Info
African Development Bank launches a Training of Trainers Program for Developing Project Proposals to access Green Climate Fund


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Octobre 2020


The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) has designated representatives from 80 government institutions, civil society organizations and universities for training as experts in developing climate financing proposals. The trainees will pass on their knowledge to potential beneficiaries of the Green Climate Fund, a $10 billion endowment set up in 2010 to help countries implement their climate… […]

