African Development Bank launches digital tool to help African youth learn to code


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2019


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and technology firm [Microsoft](https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/corporate-responsibility/philanthropies) (https://bit.ly/2LiaqcU) today launched the ‘[Coding for Employment’ digital training platform](https://coding4employment.org/) (https://Coding4Employment.org/), an online tool to provide digital skills to African youth, wherever they are across the… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-launches-digital-tool-t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


