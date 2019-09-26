Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Energy Chamber Opens Applications for 2020 Africa Energy Fellowship Program


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In order to provide young energy professionals with the tools and experience to become future leaders across the industry, the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is launching its first Fellowship Program in 2020. Applications are open throughout October 2019, for a one-year program that will start in January 2020. In line with its growing international cooperation, […]

In order to provide young energy professionals with the tools and experience to become future leaders a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/09/2019

Tchad : une course de pirogues organisée à Moundou

Tchad : une course de pirogues organisée à Moundou

Le Tchad veut donner de la lumière et des moyens à son artisanat Le Tchad veut donner de la lumière et des moyens à son artisanat 25/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le coq blanc perd une pierre angulaire

26/09/2019

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

26/09/2019

Le président Déby reçoit un émissaire de Trump à New-York

26/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi