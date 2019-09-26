African Energy Chamber Opens Applications for 2020 Africa Energy Fellowship Program

In order to provide young energy professionals with the tools and experience to become future leaders across the industry, the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is launching its first Fellowship Program in 2020. Applications are open throughout October 2019, for a one-year program that will start in January 2020. In line with its growing international cooperation, […]
In order to provide young energy professionals with the tools and experience to become future leaders a...
In order to provide young energy professionals with the tools and experience to become future leaders a...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...