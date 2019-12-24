African Entrepreneurs: Take Part in the Challenge of 1000 at the Africa-France Summit (4-6 June 2020)

Are you an African entrepreneur? Do you bring innovative solutions to foster the emergence of sustainable cities? Come and present them during the “Challenge des 1000”, on the occasion of the Africa-France 2020 summit. By launching the “Challenge des 1000”, France is inviting 1000 African entrepreneurs to come and present their solutions at the Cité […]

Are you an African entrepreneur? Do you bring innovative solutions to foster the emergence of sustainable cities...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...