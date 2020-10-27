African Legal Support Facility appoints two new management board members

The African Legal Support Facility (the ALSF) (www.AfLSF.org), is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Anyango Agimba and Ambassador Arve Ofstad to its management board. The two new members bring a wealth of experience in international policy, international trade, judicial reform and economic development. Agimba, a Kenyan national and current Deputy Solicitor General State […]

The African Legal Support Facility (the ALSF) (www.AfLSF.org), is please...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...