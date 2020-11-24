Alwihda Info
African Network for Women in Infrastructure (ANWIN) holds its Inaugural High-level Steering Committee Meeting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Novembre 2020


The African Network for Women in Infrastructure (ANWIN) High-level Steering Committee members, including ANWIN’s founding members, meet virtually for the first ordinary session. In her opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union, indicates Africa must ensure that women are well represented in all dimensions of infrastructure development… […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



