African Union Commission set to launch a Multi-Donor Action against Illicit Financial Flows in Africa

Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) have been at the centre of discussions in Africa due to their negative impact on development financing, sustainable development and growth. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the fiscal deficit situation in some African countries, equally bringing to the fore, the urgency to address the vice of the illicit […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...