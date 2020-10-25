African Union Statement in Support of End of Sanctions Against The Republic of Zimbabwe

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat reaffirms the African Union’s continued demand for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed against the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) decision to commemorate 25 October 2020 as SADC Anti-Sanctions Day. The Chairperson recalls the continuity […]

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat reaffirms the African Union’s c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...