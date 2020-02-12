African Wrestling Championship: 75 medals, including 22 in gold, 2nd place by team for Algeria

The Algerian teams of associated wrestling won 75 medals (22 gold, 30 silver and 23 bronze) and ranked second in the team ranking, ahead of the sixth and last day of the African cadet, junior, senior and women’s championships, organized from 4 to 9 February at the Cupola of the Mohamed-Boudiaf Olympic Complex in Algiers. […]

The Algerian teams of associated wrestling won 75 medals (22 gold, 30 silver and 23 bronze) and ranked second in the team ranking, ahead of the sixth and last day of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...