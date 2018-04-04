Alwihda Info
African carriers saw freight demand increase by 15.9% in February 2018 compared to the same month last year – the larg est increase of any region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released demand growth results for global air freight markets for February 2018 showing a 6.8% increase in demand measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs) compared to the same period last year. Adjusting for the potential Lunar New Year distortions by combining growth in January 2018 and February 2018, demand […]

