African governments urged to move with speed to address over-dependence on imported medicines


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The two-day Horn of Africa trade forum ended Friday in Addis Ababa with participants agreeing that with the African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) now in force, it was time for the continent to increase domestic production of pharmaceutical products and end over dependence on imported medicines. The AfCFTA, they agreed, provides an opportunity for economies […]

