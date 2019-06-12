African leaders share their vision for an integrated continent

Leaders from four African countries on Wednesday shared their vision for an integrated and borderless Africa that would foster economic growth and development. The leaders spoke during a high-level presidential dialogue on day two of the African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) 2019 Annual Meetings. The panelists – President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, President […]
Leaders from four African countries on Wednesday shared their vision for an integrated and borderl...
Leaders from four African countries on Wednesday shared their vision for an integrated and borderl...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...