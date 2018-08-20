Agri SA welcomes the ANC’s commitments on agriculture

Agri SA is encouraged by today’s productive discussion with senior ANC officials regarding agrarian reform and agricultural property. It is highly appreciated that specific policy commitments where made, among others: • No land grabs will be allowed. • The protection of productive agricultural land will remain a priority. • Optimising the use of fallow land […]

