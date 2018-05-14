Alwihda Info
Agriculture is quintessential for Africa and must be leveraged for transformation, says ECA’s Songwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Mai 2018


“Agriculture is the quintessential sector for the transformation of the African continent and we must treat it as such,” the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) – Ms. Vera Songwe has told a wide-range of African leaders and delegates attending the 51st Session of ECA (and Conference of African Ministers of […]

“Agriculture is the quintessential sector for the transformation of the African continent and we must treat it as such,” the Executive Secretary of t...

