Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and RingCentral Enter into a Strategic Partnership

[Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise](https://www.al-enterprise.com/) (https://www.AL-Enterprise.com/), a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions and [RingCentral, Inc.](https://www.ringcentral.com/) (NYSE: RNG) (https://www.RingCentral.com/), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced that they have entered… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/alcatellucent-enterprise-and-ringcentral-enter...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...