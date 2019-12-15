Alwihda Info
Aleph Hospitality opens Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Décembre 2019


Dubai-based independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) has opened the Best Western Plus Westlands hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. The new opening, which introduces the Best Western Plus brand to one of the city’s most sought-after commercial districts, marks Aleph Hospitality’s continued expansion in Kenya, where the company has already signed management… Read more on […]

Dubai-based independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



