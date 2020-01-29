Algerian PM receives H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Abdelaziz Jarad, Prime Minister of Algeria, has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. During the meeting – which was held within the framework of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to Algeria this week – the officials discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to bolster them […]

