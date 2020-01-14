Alok Sharma heralds green cities of the future on Kenya visit

International Development Secretary pledges new UK aid to help build green cities across Africa with quality infrastructure; Alok Sharma announces new UK Centre for Cities and Infrastructure which will help African governments plan, build and run environmentally friendly cities; Visit to Kenya comes ahead of the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on January 20. The […]

