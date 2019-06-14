Ambassador Donald Booth’s Appointment as Special Envoy for Sudan

The Department has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan. Ambassador Booth will lead U.S. efforts to support a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people. The Special Envoy is accompanying Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy to meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa June 12-13, 2019. Special […]

